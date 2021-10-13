JLL closes sale on 820 Exchange in Haltom City

JLL Capital Markets announced Oct. 13 that it has closed the sale of 820 Exchange, a new, four-building, Class A logistics park totaling 952,764 square feet in Haltom City.

JLL represented and marketed the business park on behalf of a joint venture between Creation Equity and Walton Street Capital. A fund sponsored by CBRE Investment Management – formerly known as CBRE Global Investors – acquired the asset.

Completed in June 2021, 820 Exchange was constructed with best-in-market features, including clear heights ranging from 30 to 36 feet, wide column spacing, shared truck courts, loading areas with excess trailer parking and a modern design that incorporates limestone bricks sourced from local quarries.

820 Exchange is situated on 58.5 acres at 4250 and 4251 Northern Cross Blvd. and 5020 and 5030 Anderson Blvd. an infill location along Interstate 820 and within the Meacham/Fossil Creek submarket. This prime logistics location provides almost immediate access to key transportation corridors, including Interstates 35, 35W and 820, which facilitates tenants reaching one million households within a 20-mile radius and beyond.

The JLL Industrial Capital Markets team that represented the seller was led by Senior Managing Director Dustin Volz, Managing Director Stephen Bailey, Director Dom Espinosa, Analyst Zach Riebe and Analyst Matthew Barge.

LGE Design Build broke ground on the 820 Exchange project in December 2019.

The project marked the Phoenix-based design builder’s entry into the Texas market.