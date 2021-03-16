JLL announces listing of iconic building in downtown Fort Worth

JLL has announced the listing of a property available for sale located at 110 West 7th in Fort Worth. The 11-story, 101,390-square-foot boutique office building was built in 1910 and renovated in 2005.

The historic building offers a unique office opportunity for a single tenant, multiple tenants, or an owner-occupier. It’s central location provides easy access to downtown Fort Worth, the Near Southside and West 7th Districts, the Trinity River Trails, I-30, and the Chisholm Trail Parkway, JLL said in the announcement.

JLL’s Ryan Matthews is leading the marketing and sales efforts for the property.

“As more employees are deciding to return to the office, this building is a great space to own and occupy and will contribute to the increase in leasing activity this year,” said Matthews. “The building is also a good candidate for other development opportunities within the residential and hospitality space.”

This building in downtown Fort Worth is owned by XTO Energy Inc. The company has moved to the Houston area, but will maintain a smaller presence in North Texas, known as its “Central Division.”

Previously, JLL made six successful dispositions of XTO Energy’s Fort Worth downtown office properties totaling 580,000 square feet, which include 714 Main, the historic Petroleum Building, the WT Waggoner Building, the Binyon-O’Keefe Building, the former Swift & Co. Building in the Fort Worth Stockyards, and the former Montgomery Ward/Tindall Storage building at 801 Grove Street.

