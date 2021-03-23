JLL to be anchor tenant at Crescent’s Uptown Dallas office building

Crescent Real Estate LLC announced March 22 that JLL will serve as the anchor tenant of 2401 Cedar Springs in Uptown Dallas after the global commercial real estate firm agreed to a new 95,954-square-foot office lease. 2401 Cedar Springs will serve as the company’s South Central Region headquarters and consolidate the firm’s Dallas offices and business lines in one location.

“Having our business lines together in one place will benefit our clients and team members as we shape growth opportunities, transform through technology, build stronger communities together, and collaborate to meet the needs of our clients,” said Brad Selner, President of South Central Region, JLL.

Crescent completed transformation of the 200,000-square-foot 2401 Cedar Springs in the fourth quarter of 2020. Located in Uptown Dallas, one of Dallas’ most prestigious urban districts, the seven-floor Class AA office building offers desired high-tech, high-end building amenities and was redesigned with new technology, modern designs, and innovative amenities to improve building operations and customer convenience.

“We are excited about this move and to be a part of the rebirth of this landmark building,” said Trey Morsbach, Executive Managing Director, JLL. “To be able to do this with world-class investors, Goldman Sachs and Crescent makes it all the more special.”

JLL will occupy the fifth, sixth and seventh floor, as well as part of the fourth floor. The firm will have a presence on the first floor outside of the lobby, adjacent to the outdoor patio. The building will also feature JLL’s company name and logo on top.

JLL’s Kelley Kackley and Jon McNeil represented JLL in the lease negotiation. Crescent’s John Zogg, Tony Click and Marissa Parkin co-brokered the deal along with JLL’s James Esquivel and Adam Hammack. Approximately 100,000 square feet of space remains for lease in the building. JLL’s Project and Development Services is managing the buildout of the new workspace utilizing the firm’s (Re)imagine strategies and best practices to support the health and well-being of their employees.

Relocating to the corner of Maple and Cedar Springs positions JLL in the epicenter of one of the most dynamic submarkets in the country,” said Andrew Levy, Senior Managing Director, JLL. “This places us within walking distance to many of the most active investors, developers and capital providers in the southwest United States.”

In addition to reinventing the space into a new building, Crescent added COVID-19 protections. Those protections include a new ventilation system to meet more rigorous ventilation system design standards for healthy indoor air quality. Additionally, enhanced cleaning technologies were added.

“Customers find innovation and unique concepts around every corner of the redeveloped 200,000 square feet at 2401 Cedar Springs,” said John Zogg, Managing Director, Crescent. “2401 Cedar Springs provides our customers with a unique opportunity for a high-tech space with a secure environment that meets COVID-19 office space needs. And the customer gets an added bonus of being located in the vibrant, walkable Uptown Dallas neighborhood.”

Architectural firm Corgan re-imagined the design of 2401 Cedar Springs to create an inspiring work environment designed for collaboration and interaction in a vibrant office space with best-in-class amenities. Corgan’s use of open space, light and large windows provides spectacular landscape views and a connection to Uptown Dallas.

A redesigned concourse floor at 2401 Cedar Springs is outfitted with a state-of-the-art conference facility, catering kitchen, and full-service fitness center with luxurious locker rooms and cutting-edge workout equipment, including a Peloton Bike and full range of cardio and strength apparatus, a social lounge with gourmet vending, wine lockers, and collaborative work stations. The concourse also features a TruGolf Multisport Simulator with an E6 interactive sports camera where customers can enjoy golf, foot golf, soccer, baseball, and hockey. Valet parking is available for building customers and visitors.

2401 Cedar Springs sits directly across from The Crescent and upscale Hotel Crescent Court at the intersection of Cedar Springs Rd. and Maple Ave. It is near the award-winning McKinney & Olive premier office building, The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, and other high-end hotels and residential developments. 2401 Cedar Springs is within a one-mile radius of approximately 20,000 multifamily units.

The fully revamped building is near downtown’s Dallas Arts District and Klyde Warren Park with easy access to downtown and other Dallas-Fort Worth communities. Both Cedar Springs Road and Maple Ave. provide convenient freeway access to Dallas North Tollway, one of Dallas’ primary north-south arterial freeways, and Woodall Rodgers Freeway, which allows quick access to I-35 and I-30 to the west and North Central Expressway and I-45 to the east.

JLL is expected to take occupancy Q4 2021. JLL’s Property Management team will manage the building upon move-in.