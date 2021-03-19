Lifestyle apparel retailer opening first Texas store in Fort Worth

Lifestyle apparel retailer johnnie-O is opening its first Texas at Fort Worth’s WestBend this month.

The California based lifestyle brand was founded by John O’Donnell in 2005 and offers a wide range of apparel and accessories for men.

“Trademark is thrilled to welcome johnnie-O to WestBend’s fresh and evolving retail line-up,” said Terry Montesi, CEO of Fort Worth-based Trademark Property Co. “With their ﬁrst brick and mortar location, johnnie-O will bring a casual east coast and southern California sensibility to Fort Worth. This innovative brand exudes cool and we believe it will be a huge hit in this market and beyond.”

Known for playful patterns and distinctive details, its extensive collection ranges from polos, sport coats and button-downs, to pants, outerwear, footwear, and accessories.

“We are very excited about our new store and partnership in Fort Worth. The community has always been a big supporter of johnnie-O, and now they will have the opportunity to visit us on a more personal level. Though I think we may need to load up on more purple!,” said John O’Donnell, Founder, johnnie-O.

The brand will celebrate their grand opening March 25 with a meet and greet with Founder John O’Donnell and Chief Creative Officer Chris Knott from 5-7 pm. Festivities will continue throughout the weekend, including giveaways and sales benefiting The Women’s Center. Regular store hours will be Monday through Saturday 11-7 and Sunday 12-5. The store is located at 1621 River Run, Suite 116. For more information: johnnie-O.com