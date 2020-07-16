Just in time for summer heat, Dairy Queen brings Blizzard coolness to more locations

Bedford-based Texas Dairy Queen is spreading a little bit of that Blizzard coolness across the state.

Texas Dairy Queen is expanding with the addition of three new stores in Houston, Austin, and Godley.

Owned by entrepreneurs since 1946, the Texas Dairy Queens are known for their iconic Blizzard Treats, Steak Finger and Chicken Strip Country Baskets® and the delicious tastes of soft serve cones and sundaes.

“Our brand has been a part of Texas for more than 70 years and the growth is attributed to our loyal customers enjoying our great treats and eats,” said Lou Romanus, CEO of the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council. “Texans love their local Dairy Queen, which is why there are more locations in Texas than any other state.”

The Austin store, located at 13301 ½ N. US Hwy. 183, opened in June. The store in Godley, Texas, located at 9127 N State Highway 171, is planning to open by early August, and the Houston store is expected to open at 7161 Southwest Frwy, in August. Since the beginning of 2019, 11 stores have opened in Texas with new and existing franchisees. In addition, there are six more locations targeted to open by before the end of the year or early in 2021.

Texas Dairy Queens have a diverse menu that includes DQ Originals such as the famous original cones, sundaes, banana splits, and the Peanut Buster Parfait, along with the Blizzard Treats in a variety of flavors. The eats at Texas Dairy Queens feature the Hungr-Buster, Grilled Chicken and the classic Chicken Fried Steak sandwiches, Steak Finger Country basket, Chicken Strip Country baske®, salads, tacos and Tex-Mex options.

Texas Dairy Queens continue to offer its menu via drive-thru windows, pick-up and take-out, as well as delivery and online ordering, where available.

TDQ restaurants have been ensuring guest’s and employees’ safety by enhancing their already stringent sanitation requirements with even more frequent cleanings of equipment and service areas. TDQ Operators have refined their processes to more efficiently serve fans in the drive-thru, as well as accommodate take-out orders if the dining rooms are closed.Texas Dairy Queen is comprised of 154 franchisees with nearly 600 locations across Texas. For more information, visit dqtexas.com