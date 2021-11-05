Kari on: Stories with Soul presents Kari Crowe Seher, founder of MELT Ice Creams

Fort Worth marketing marvels Jamey Ice and Jimmy Williams know there’s a story behind every great business and they launched their Stories with Soul podcast to dive into the wins, lessons, and secrets behind the success of heavy hitting leaders, entrepreneurs, and artists in the community. In this episode, Jamey and Jimmy interview their neighbor and MELT Ice Creams founder Kari Crowe Seher, who reveals how traveling helped her realize that Fort Worth had a shortage of good local ice cream and how she sold her photography equipment to fund MELT’s first location while her husband Mark left his corporate job to help MELT grow.

