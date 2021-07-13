Kelly Allen Gray becomes executive director at Aids Outreach Center

Former Fort Worth City Councilmember Kelly Allen Gray is the new executive director at Aids Outreach Center in Fort Worth.

“I am humbled and excited for the opportunity to be the new executive director of the Aids Outreach Center. I look forward to continuing the education and assistance our organization provides to our community members and their families living with HIV and AIDS,” Allen Gray said in a news release.

Allen Gray served nine years as Fort Worth City Councilmember for District 8 before losing to Chris Nettles in the June 5 runoff election for the council.

The Aids Outreach Center, located at 400 N. Beach St. in Fort Worth, was founded in 1986.

It provides a range of services that include a food pantry, social service assistance, education, counseling as well as HIV testing, dental care and community outreach.