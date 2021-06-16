Kelly Hart adds former Texas Secretary of State to Public Law practice

Former Texas Secretary of State Ruth Ruggero Hughs has joined Kelly Hart & Hallman’s Austin office as a partner in its Public Law practice.

Hughs most recently served our state as the 113th Texas Secretary of State, appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott on Aug. 19, 2019. Prior to her appointment as Secretary of State, Hughs served as Chair and Commissioner Representing Employers at the Texas Workforce Commission.

Hughs also previously served as the Director of Defense Litigation at the Office of the Texas Attorney General, where she successfully managed and oversaw the civil litigation divisions representing agencies across the state. Before her tenure in public service, Hughs worked as a licensed attorney and was a small business owner.

Hughs will assist Kelly Hart clients in dealing with State Government and international issues. She will join Andrew Weber, former First Assistant Attorney General, to further expand our Public Law practice.

“Ruth is a tremendous lawyer, and she is greatly admired for her years of public service at the highest levels,” said Marianne Auld, Kelly Hart managing partner. “Ruth brings an unmatched wealth of experience working with businesses already in Texas as well as those seeking to locate or work in Texas. Her extensive international and state government experience will make her a tremendous asset both to our existing clients and to those who seek her counsel in the future. We welcome her to the firm’s partnership.”

“I am pleased to join Kelly Hart, which enjoys a long-standing reputation of excellence in providing legal services. I am excited to work with this dynamic team of talented lawyers, especially my friend and former AG colleague, Andrew Weber, to assist clients on key matters,” said Hughs.

“Throughout her time as Secretary of State, Ruth has been a faithful servant to the people of Texas, and I thank her for her commitment to our state,” said Abbott. “Ruth’s exceptional leadership has helped strengthen the Texas brand on the international stage and grow our businesses and trade relationships around the world. Ruth also served as a trustworthy steward of our elections. I am grateful for our collaboration over the past few years to build an even brighter future for the Lone Star State, and I wish her nothing but the best on her future endeavors.”

Hughs is a member of the State Bar of Texas and the New Jersey State Bar. She received her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Texas at Austin and a Juris Doctor degree from the Rutgers Camden School of Law. In addition, she earned a certificate in Leader Development at the U.S. Army War College’s National Security Seminar.