Kelly Hart elects five new partners

Kelly Hart & Hallman LLP elected five new partners of the firm—Whitney Beckworth, Meredith Knudsen, Taylor Spalla, Elizabeth Thomas, and Hannah Watkins. The new partners are emerging leaders from a broad cross-section of the firm’s practice groups, including Appellate, Civil and Commercial Litigation, Oil and Gas, and Real Estate.

Whitney Beckworth focuses her practice on representing corporate and individual clients in a wide variety of complex civil litigation in state and federal courts involving commercial disputes, breach of contract actions, business torts, indemnity and insurance coverage disputes, and other matters. Beckworth has participated in civil trials in state and federal courts, arbitrations, and appeals. She also has experience representing clients in government investigations and enforcement action.

Meredith W. Knudsen is a partner in the firm’s Litigation section. Knudsen works on a range of litigation disputes across a variety of industries, with a particular focus on the energy sector. Prior to joining Kelly Hart, Ms. Knudsen was an associate at Reed Smith LLP in Washington, DC and Houston, Texas. She has significant experience representing banks, oil and gas companies, product manufacturers, and healthcare providers. She is licensed in Texas and in the District of Columbia and has handled lawsuits in numerous other jurisdictions.

Taylor Spalla is a partner in the firm’s Oil and Gas practice group. He focuses on oil and gas transactional matters and represents oil and gas exploration companies, oil and gas midstream companies, propane and liquefiable fuel companies, royalty and mineral funds and companies, as well as large land owners. Spalla also frequently assists on public policy matters and commercial litigation matters.

Elizabeth C. Thomas is a partner in the firm’s Litigation section. Ms. Thomas represents corporate and individual clients in state and federal courts involving complex commercial disputes, business torts, fraud, Deceptive Trade Practice claims, antitrust, and employment matters. Thomas has extensive experience with all stages of litigation, from pleading through discovery, motion practice, trial, and appeal.

Hannah Watkins’ legal experience includes all aspects of real estate, with an emphasis on financing and commercial leasing transactions, property management, and the acquisition, disposition, and development of various commercial assets including mixed-use, multi-family, office, retail, and industrial properties. She represents various publicly traded and privately held corporate clients, real estate funds, and individuals in all types of complex real estate matters. Watkins also has experience with the acquisition and disposition of farm and ranch property in Texas.