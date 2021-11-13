Kimbell Art Museum, HSC honored with Fort Worth Sister Cities Global Awards

The Kimbell Art Museum received the Global Nexus Award Thursday night during the Fort Worth Sister Cities International Mayor’s Dinner and Global Awards at River Ranch Stockyards. The Global Awards are presented “to individuals, businesses, and organizations that have made significant contributions to citizen diplomacy, global understanding, world political stability and international commerce,” according to Fort Worth Sister Cities International.

The Global Nexus Award specifically “recognizes businesses that are connected globally and are good representatives of Fort Worth to the world creating commerce and a healthier community for all.”

“Throughout our nearly 50-year history, the Kimbell has served as a nexus for international collaboration, dialogue and understanding,” said Eric M. Lee, director of the museum. “Our celebrated permanent collection, iconic architecture and exciting international exhibitions allow us to create connections and strengthen relationships around the globe, providing a bridge between Fort Worth and the world.”

“We are delighted to recognize the Kimbell Art Museum’s significant international reach,” said Fort Worth Sister Cities chairman Becky Renfro Borbolla. “Their connections around the world bring positive attention to Fort Worth, creating a healthier community for us all.”

Other awards presented at the event:

Global Citizens Award: The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth. The award “recognizes organizations that are connected globally and are good representatives of Fort Worth creating a positive view of the U.S. through educational, humanitarian or cultural initiatives.”

Global Entrepreneurship Award: Jerry Boonyaratanakornkit and Rich Petronis, founders of Exact Diagnostics, a TechFW startup later sold to California-based Bio-Rad Laboratories for $59.8 million. The award recognizes “a trail-blazing business based on their vision to achieve their goals and to promote Fort Worth globally, developing international partnerships and establishing global connections to provide understanding of other cultures.”

Global Impact Award: Miguel Harth-Bedoya, the renowned Peruvian conductor. who served as music director of the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra from 2000 to 2020. The award recognizes “an individual’s role in promoting Fort Worth globally, developing international partnerships, and establishing connections, particularly in the areas of business, culture, education, immigration, and tourism.”