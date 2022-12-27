Kimbell Art Museum to showcase student art inspired by acclaimed Murillo exhibit

The Kimbell Art Museum will launch the new year and highlight the final weeks of its acclaimed Murillo: From Heaven to Earth exhibit by showcasing student art inspired by the Murillo exhibition.

The showcase will feature more than 60 selected paintings by Fort Worth ISD high school students and will be on view in the Kimbell’s Piano Pavilion from Jan. 6 through Jan. 29, the closing day of the Murillo exhibition.

Participating student artists represent Amon Carter-Riverside High School, Arlington Heights High School, Diamond Hill-Jarvis High School, Trimble Tech High School, Western Hills High School and Young Women’s Leadership Academy.

All the featured artworks were created at the Kimbell during workshops that explored how Bartolomé Esteban Murillo (1617–1682) painted everyday life in 17th-century Seville. This fall, more than 150 students participated in group discussions, sketched in the exhibition galleries and created acrylic paintings that represent their perspectives on the people and places that make their communities special.

“Studio-art workshops for high school students have been integral to the Kimbell’s education programming from the beginning,” said Connie Barganier, head of education at the Kimbell. “On the occasion of the museum’s 50th anniversary, we are delighted to celebrate the vision and unique talents of participating students and to express our gratitude for longstanding partnerships with Fort Worth ISD and Imagination Fort Worth.”

The Kimbell will host a reception to inaugurate the student showcase on from 5-6:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. Brief remarks begin at 5:30 p.m. Souvenir brochures include reproductions of featured paintings with artists’ statements. An online showcase will feature images of all student artworks and photographs taken during the workshops.

“When pondering a 33-year partnership with the world-class Kimbell Art Museum and the wonderfully diverse Fort Worth ISD, Imagination Fort Worth remains in awe of the exceptional experiences that opened young minds, ignited their imaginations, enriched learning across curriculums and sparked some joy,” said Lauri McKay Bevan, executive director of Imagination Fort Worth (formerly Imagination Celebration of Fort Worth).

Admission to the student showcase is free. This program was made possible in part by funding from the Texas Commission on the Arts.

