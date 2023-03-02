Kimbell to hold Spring Break Art Extravaganza

The Kimbell Art Museum’s annual Spring Break Art Extravaganza is set for March 14–17 with a full slate of art activities inspired by Kimbell masterpieces, yoga, films and more, as well as treats from MELT Ice Creams and Art by Sam caricatures on selected days.

Also on tap for the free event are studio experiences facilitated by guest artists Jamison LeBlanc and Johanna Belwood and artist-led gallery sketching expeditions.

Activities are scheduled from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (March 14, 15 and 16) and noon till 4 p.m. on Friday, March 17.

Daily weather-themed art-making activities include Cloudy with a Chance of Watercolor, Stormy Seascapes Printmaking, Nature Sounds and Sculpture, and DIY Suncatchers (Tuesday-Friday). Wednesday and Thursday will also feature yoga, and short family films will be shown on Tuesday and Friday.

- FWBP Digital Partners -

Daily highlights:

Tuesday and Wednesday

Kimbell-inspired collages with guest artist Jamison LeBlanc;

Art by Sam caricatures from 1–3 p.m.

Thursday and Friday

Wearable springtime flowers with guest artist Johanna Belwood;

MELT Ice Creams available for purchase from 1–3 p.m.

Every day

Free admission to all permanent collection galleries;

Art making;

Sketching expeditions with guest artists;

Sensory tours;

Book baskets;

Studio A family play space designed for ages 5 and younger;

Lunch available for purchase in the Kimbell Café 11:30 a.m.–2 p.m. Tuesday–Thursday and noon–2 p.m. Friday.

- Advertisement -

All activities are first-come, first-served. Space may be limited. Free gallery guides and audio tours are available in English and Spanish in both buildings.

Information for this article was provided by the Kimbell Art Museum.