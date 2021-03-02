Kindred, Texas Health jointly acquire rehabilitation hospital in Keller

Kindred Healthcare LLC and Texas Health Resources on Monday, March 1 announced they have acquired Everest Rehabilitation Hospital of Keller. The hospital, now renamed Texas Rehabilitation Hospital of Keller, will be operated through an existing joint venture between Kindred and Texas Health Resources.

Texas Rehabilitation Hospital of Keller, which opened in December 2020, is a 36-bed rehabilitation hospital located at 791 S. Main St., Keller.

Kindred and Texas Health Resources also operate Texas Rehabilitation Hospital of Fort Worth, which opened in April 2011. It is a 66-bed hospital located in the medical district of Fort Worth.

Both hospital locations provide services for patients recovering from strokes and other long-term illnesses or injuries and feature specialized clinical programs.

“We are pleased to expand our collaboration with Texas Health Resources to increase access to rehabilitation services in the surrounding Keller area along with the growing northern Tarrant and Denton Counties within the metroplex,” said Russ Bailey, President, Kindred Rehabilitation Services. “This hospital will be dedicated to passionately advocating for, and providing hope, healing and recovery to, patients in its care.”

“Texas Health is committed to improving the health and well-being of the people in the communities we serve, in ways that meet our patients’ needs and expectations,” said John Mitchell, Chief Business Development Officer for Texas Health. “Providing excellent rehabilitation services through these joint ventures helps people who have suffered devastating illness and injuries improve their quality of life and independence close to home.”

“Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals is honored to have been an instrumental part of developing and operating a rehabilitation hospital for North Texans for decades to come. We are so excited for Kindred’s and Texas Health Resources’ addition to their successful joint venture,” said Jay Quintana, CEO for Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals, LLC.