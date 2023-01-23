Lambs, goats, fiddles – and rodeo! Another busy week at Fort Worth Stock Show

The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo charges into its second full week today with a full slate of activities on tap. Here are highlights courtesy of FWSSR:

Grand Champion Lamb and Goat Exhibitors – Monday, Jan. 23

The grand champion Jr. Wether Goat and Lamb will both be crowned today. 4-H and FFA members are competing in the shows that drew 1,521 lamb and 1,127 goat entries from across Texas. These and other champions will sell at auction on Feb. 4 in the legendary Jr. Sale of Champions that raised $6 million for Texas youth in 2022.

Jr. Heifer Show – Monday, Jan. 23

- FWBP Digital Partners -

Texas youth are also exhibiting 2,519 beef heifers culminating today. Many of these young men and women competed on Saturday in the Heifer Superintendents Beef Challenge (quiz and public speaking contest) for $64,000 in scholarship awards.

Fiddle Showdown – Monday, Jan. 23

The FWSSR Fiddle Showdown is a scholarship competition for youth fiddle players ages 14 to 18. Beginning at 5 p.m. in the West Arena.

Youth Art Workshop – Monday, Jan. 23

- Advertisement -

Members of the renowned Cowboy Artists of America (CAA) will conduct a workshop for aspiring youth artists in the Will Rogers Coliseum. Live models (two horses, one longhorn and three people in full cowboy attire) will be used by the instructors to help educate the students on the intricacies of creating both 2D and 3D works.

Stock Show Goes Pink for Breast Cancer Victims – Tuesday, Jan. 24

Half of rodeo ticket and general grounds admission sales on Tuesday, benefit Fort Worth’s Careity Foundation. Careity’s goal is to save lives and stay involved, helping and supporting patients through their journey, giving families hope and keeping them focused on healing. Rodeo contestants, volunteers, staff and guests will adorn themselves in pink to show support for those battling breast cancer.

Sip & Shop – Wednesday, Jan. 25

- Advertisement -

Held in the Amon G. Carter Jr. Exhibit Hall beginning at 4 p.m., guests can enhance their shopping experience with a selection of wines from acclaimed Texas wineries poured a commemorative wine glass. Tickets for Sip & Shop are required and can be purchased online.

TCU Day – Thursday, Jan. 26

Purple pride will reverberate across the Stock Show grounds on Thursday, TCU Day. Anyone wearing TCU garb gets free general admission and rodeo tickets are half price for anyone with a valid TCU student or faculty ID. Also, the varsity equestrian competition, Stock Show Bowl, will pit the Horned Frog equestrian team against South Dakota State University in the John Justin Arena at 10 a.m. Dickies Arena’s interior will be bathed in purple where the Horned Frog presence will be on full display during the rodeo.

Bud Light Roadhouse & The Corkyard – Monday through Friday

Both the Bud Light Roadhouse and The Corkyard feature before and after rodeo entertainment on Simmons Bank Plaza. Get in free with a paid grounds admission, Souvenir Pin, museum membership or rodeo ticket.

FWSSR PRORODEO Tournament – Daily

The FWSSR PRORODEO Tournament is in full swing in Dickies Arena. With a fan-friendly, bracket-style format, the PRORODEO TOURNAMENT and its $1.2 million payout takes rodeo to a completely new dimension for Fort Worth rodeo spectators. More information is available online.

RODEO SHOPPING AND STOCK SHOW FARE – Daily

Approximately 300 vendors and concessionaires with everything from the latest in fashion to Chevy pickup trucks as well as home and outdoor furnishings can all be found at the Stock Show. And, Stock Show fare is always a delightful treat.

FRIDAYS ARE SENIOR DAYS – Friday, Jan. 28

Seniors get half-price grounds admission every Friday of the Stock Show. For $5, anyone 55-years and older can take in all the Stock Show sights, sounds and smells (think corn dogs and cinnamon rolls). Does not include admission to rodeo performances.