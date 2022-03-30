Landmark restaurant Reata leaving Sundance Square, looking for new home

Reata, a groundbreaking restaurant that has been a fixture in downtown for Fort Worth since 1996, is leaving its longtime Sundance Square location at 310 Houston St., the owners announced today.

A new site for the popular home of “legendary Texas cuisine” has not been selected, and in fact the restaurant is asking the public to help it find a new home.

The planned move was first reported by KXAS-TV (Channel 5) on its early-morning newscast and officially announced in a press release.

Reata’s lease ends on June 30, 2024, the release said, and the restaurant plans to honor all event commitments at its current location. The restaurant’s catering division, Reata on the Road, will continue to operate seamlessly throughout any transition, the release said.

Reata has published ideal location requirements, frequently asked questions and an email sign-up on a special “Future” tab on its website www.wearereata.com.

“We have made the decision to search for our new home,” the website says. “Today begins a new chapter for Reata. A time to grow beyond our current walls. A time for unity. A time for possibility. A different location will not change who or what Reata is.”

A news conference featuring Mike Micallef, president of Reata Restaurants, other management, and employees was scheduled for 10 a.m. today.

No reason for the move was mentioned in the news release but NBC 5 said a dispute with Sundance Squre management over valet parking was believed to be a factor in the decision. The official news release included a note to those planning to attend the press conference: “Please allow plenty of time to find parking, as Reata is no longer able to operate or validate valet or parking lot tickets.”

Reata has operated at its current location – a 20,000-square-foot, four-story building that includes a rooftop bar, geodesic dome and patio dining – since Memorial Day weekend in 2002, the news release said. The restaurant previously operated on the top floor of a downtown office tower that was severely damaged in a tornado that tore through the area in March 2000. That location reopened six weeks after the storm and eventually closed in February 2001.