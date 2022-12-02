Law group, school district team up to provide coats for kids

Winter doesn’t officially begin until Dec. 21 but some pre-season cold fronts have already reminded North Texans how important it is to have a winter coat – and for many youngsters in impoverished areas, having a coat to ward off the frigid temperatures is often a luxury.

With that in mind, the Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck will once again join forces with the Fort Worth Independent School District to provide 300 free coats to students in the Stop Six community. The annual coat giveaway will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 3) at the Stallion Pointe Apartment Clubhouse, 9053 S. Race St. in Fort Worth. Recipients will include students in grades pre-K through 12.

Food for Saturday’s coat giveaway event will be provided by local vendors. There will also be free bounce houses, holiday music and photos with Santa, all also free.

“The families in our community have experienced tough times recently and money is scarce, which means everyday essentials like coats are scarce, too,” said Dr. Carlos Walker, director of the Fort Worth ISD Family Action Center. “Many of our students are directly exposed to the elements as they walk to school every day. We are not just a school, or a place to educate children, we’re here to serve and ensure the students have everything they need to succeed.”

Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck have provided coats for more than 1,500 Fort Worth ISD students over the years.

“Providing coats for kids is one of the most rewarding activities that Witherite participates in every year, and I’m so thankful to be able to do so again this year,” said Amy Witherite, founder of Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck. “Together with Fort Worth ISD we will help keep our youth warm and healthy this winter.”

The Fort Worth ISD Family Action Center and Witherite Law Group worked with Fort Worth Housing Solutions and case managers through Urban Strategies Inc. to help identify and register students who need coats.

In addition to the coat giveaway, Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck this year donated Thanksgiving turkeys to 1,300 local families.