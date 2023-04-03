Law Group to hold Easter ham giveaway

The Witherite Law Group and radio station K104 will hold an Easter ham giveaway on Tuesday, April 4, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event will be held at Honey Baked Ham, 4201 S. Cooper St., in Arlington with 300 North Texas families receiving $100 Honey Baked Ham gift cards.

The gift card giveaway is free and open to the public. Registration is not required and the gift cards will be distributed on a first-come-first-served basis. The event could end before the scheduled 2 p.m. conclusion if all the gift cards are distributed.

This is the second year Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck have sponsored Easter meals for North Texas families. The firm also conducts holiday turkey giveaways and donates winter coats to needy children.

“Unfortunately, food insecurity is prevalent in our city, ensuring families have food on Easter – and every day – is extremely important to me,” said Dede McGuire, host of the nationally syndicated radio show, DeDe in the Morning. “I’ve partnered with Witherite Law Group for many years to assist families in this area, and I’m pleased to collaborate with them again this year.”

- FWBP Digital Partners -

“We feel so fortunate to be able to give back to our communities in need – events like this are really at the core of our firm’s DNA,” said Amy Witherite, founder of Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck. “We really believe in living our mission of putting people first whether they are our clients, our employees or our communities. We continue to seek to deliver on that every single day, be it a holiday or any other day of the year. We are very happy to continue our partnership with “Dede in the Morning” to make Easter special for those who are feeling the brunt of a wavering economy. We are here to serve the community and help when needed.”

With current inflation and supply chain issues affecting food prices, the North Texas Food Bank reports that an estimated 800,000 people are food insecure.

Witherite Law Group is a personal injury law firm founded in 2001 with offices in Dallas, Fort Worth, Atlanta, and Chicago. The firm’s attorneys specialize in helping those injured in a car or truck accident and can be reached by calling 1-800-TruckWreck or 1-800-CarWreck, 24 hours a day.