76.1 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, November 19, 2020
Business Leonard Green & Partners acquires majority stake in ECI
Business

Leonard Green & Partners acquires majority stake in ECI

By FWBP Staff
ECI logo with TM

Other News

Business

E-commerce firm that acquired Pier 1, takes RadioShack assets

Robert Francis -
Look who is joining former Fort Worth home furnishing retailer Pier 1 Imports at e-commerce-focused business, Retail Ecommerce Ventures (REV): Fellow storied Fort Worth...
Read more
Entertainment

GM Financial Annual Parade of Lights goes virtual

FWBP Staff -
The GM Financial Parade of Lights kicks off the holiday season with the 38th edition of the parade as a virtual broadcast on Sunday,...
Read more
Culture

Top 100: Coming to the Rescue During COIVID: Preserve the Fort, Care 4 Tarrant, United Way of Tarrant County

Paul Harral -
Leah M. King, President & Chief Executive Officer, United Way of Tarrant County Mayor Betsy Price, City of Fort Worth Judge Glen Whitley, Tarrant County Commissioners...
Read more
Nonprofit

Commentary: Tarrant County United Way Collaborates with City, County to Administer CARES Act Funding

FWBP Staff -
James Powell The business of supporting nonprofits and the community was proceeding as usual at the beginning of March. In my role as chairman...
Read more
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

ECI Software Solutions, a leader in cloud-based business management software solutions for small and medium sized companies, announced Nov. 19 that Leonard Green & Partners will acquire a majority stake in the company from funds advised by Apax Partners and The Carlyle Group.

Upon completion of the transaction, funds advised by Apax Partners, which acquired ECI in 2017, will retain a minority stake in ECI. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

ECI is the premier provider of enterprise resource planning solutions, such as accounting, purchasing, warehousing and inventory management, to more than 22,000 customers globally, a news release said.

Under the Apax Funds’ and Carlyle’s ownership, ECI has experienced rapid growth both organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions. Since 2017, ECI has made 15 acquisitions, helping it gain significant market share and scale internationally, with sizeable transactions in Europe and Australia consolidating its presence in those regions.

“The ECI team and I have had a powerful partnership with Apax and Carlyle as we have built the company into a leading SaaS business software solutions and services provider,” said Ron Books, ECI’s Chief Executive Officer. “They have been instrumental in the tremendous growth of our company, and we are proud of what we accomplished together. We are excited to welcome LGP as our new partner, and I am confident that this is the right choice for our future – and the future of our 1,700 employees and more than 22,000 customers.” 

Usama Cortas, Partner at LGP, said the organization invests in companies that win with people, have a differentiated culture and are market leaders with multiple ways to grow – and ECI is the perfect example. 

“We have been proud to partner with Ron Books and the ECI management team over the past three years as they have executed their plan and transformed the company through investment in products, international expansion and the completion of 15 acquisitions,” said Jason Wright, Partner at Apax Partners.

“It has been a tremendous journey with Ron and the ECI team and Apax over the years. Carlyle’s strategy is to focus on vertical market SaaS investments or successfully transition software businesses to a SaaS model,” said Steve Bailey, Managing Director at Carlyle. “Our partnership with ECI is a great example of the latter. Through embracing the opportunity in SaaS, ECI has accelerated its growth while also benefitting from strategic acquisitions. We wish the team every success for the future.”

BofA Securities is acting as lead financial advisor, Barclays as financial advisor, and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meager & Flom as legal advisor to Apax Partners and ECI. Latham & Watkins LLP acted as legal advisor to LGP.

close

Oh hi there 👋
It’s nice to meet you.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Previous articleAbbott appoints Michael Coble to Texas Forensic Science Commission
Next articleBank of America announces $2.65 million jobs initiative for Texas Black and Hispanic-Latino students

Latest News

Business

E-commerce firm that acquired Pier 1, takes RadioShack assets

Robert Francis -
Look who is joining former Fort Worth home furnishing retailer Pier 1 Imports at e-commerce-focused business, Retail Ecommerce Ventures (REV): Fellow storied Fort Worth...
Read more
Business

US jobless claims increase to 742,000 as pandemic worsens

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER -
WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans seeking unemployment aid rose last week to 742,000, the first increase in five weeks and a sign...
Read more
Business

Ian MacLean named chair of U.S. Chamber of Commerce Small Business Council

FWBP Staff -
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Small Business Council has appointed Ian MacLean, president of Highland Landscaping LLC in Southlake and recipient of the Fort...
Read more
Business

Amazon opens online pharmacy, shaking up another industry

AP News -
By JOSEPH PISANI and TOM MURPHY AP Writers NEW YORK (AP) — Now at Amazon.com: insulin and inhalers. The retail colossus opened an online pharmacy Tuesday...
Read more
Business

Fort Worth company making noise in earphone cleaning market

Neetish Basnet -
What does a company that makes earwax removal kits do when they take note of the number of people searching for “earphone cleaning”? They will...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101