Liberty Capital Bank names new president

Liberty Capital Bank has announced the promotion of Ryan Friend to President. Friend, who presently serves as Senior Vice President, will be promoted to President effective June 1, 2021. He assumes the responsibilities of President from mentor, Robin Wantland, who is retiring following a 42-year career in banking, 10 of them with Liberty Capital Bank.

“It’s an honor to step into the President role at Liberty Capital Bank. I consider it a privilege to be mentored by Robin and learn from him over the past several years,” says Friend. “We have an incredible team and wonderful customers, who I’m thrilled to continue supporting as we work to make a difference in our community. The Bank’s foundation is firm and I look forward to working alongside Alan Morris and Amy Pickard to keep the momentum going.”

Addison-based Liberty Capital Bank (LCB) is a local, privately held bank founded in 2008 by Holt Lunsford and Ben Cunningham.

In 2011, Wantland joined Liberty Capital Bank with the goal of building a servant leadership culture and high-performance environment, both of which he was able to accomplish and far exceeded expectations. He will continue serving in consultative role on the bank’s Board of Directors.

“I couldn’t be more pleased to hand my baton off to Ryan, as he joins Alan and Amy in taking our bank to the next level. One of the things I have really enjoyed about banking has been the opportunity to mentor young bankers. I’ve been mentoring Ryan for the past seven years and this transition is the culmination of our hard work together,” said Robin Wantland. “It’s also been a privilege to work alongside my longtime friend Ben Cunningham and it is with great satisfaction that we have orchestrated a smooth transition of the bank to its next generation of leaders.”

Chairman and Co-founder, Holt Lunsford added:

“Robin has been a great asset to the bank. His ability to recruit and grow young bankers is the reason Ryan and others have joined our franchise. He has built a great culture with Ben Cunningham, one we will enjoy for years to come. We are excited to see Ryan in an expanded role, one he deserves. He and Alan Morris are the future of Liberty Capital Bank. We look forward to seeing them lead our people and improve upon our customer experience. We are in good hands.”