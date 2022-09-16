Lights, Camera, Christmas: GM Financial Parade of Lights set for Nov. 20

North Texas is still trying to shed the heat of a long, sizzling summer but that doesn’t mean we can’t start thinking about the holiday season – and that begins with the GM Financial Parade of Lights in downtown Fort Worth.

The parade will be held for the 40th year at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, with more than 100 illuminated floats, an array of festive performers, holiday decor, live music, and hundreds of thousands of sparkling lights. A sold-out crowd is expected for Texas’ largest holiday parade and organizers are encouraging those planning to attend to purchase reserved “Street Seats,” which start at $18 and are available for sale online.

For the last four decades, participants including nonprofit organizations, private and public businesses, schools, and cultural groups have dazzled crowds along the 1.59-mile parade route with professionally designed floats, vintage cars, festive horse-drawn carriages, marching bands and carolers. As in past years, the parade will conclude with a special appearance by Santa and Mrs. Claus riding the showcase finale float.

“Downtown Fort Worth Initiatives Inc. (DFWII) first presented the Parade of Lights in 1983 to a crowd of only 25,000 people as a way to bring the holiday spirit to the community while helping to shift perceptions of the Central Business District,” said Gloria Starling, chair of DFWII’s Festivals and Events Committee, in a news release. “Forty years years later, the once-small attraction has quadrupled in size to become Texas’ largest illuminated holiday parade, yet the mission remains the same. We are thrilled to transform Downtown once again into a magical winter wonderland. We’ll bring the lights, you bring the cameras, and together, we’ll all be amazed by this year’s Lights, Camera, Christmas-themed parade.”

- FWBP Digital Partners -

Opportunities to participate in the 2022 GM Financial Parade of Lights, include:

Reserve “Street Seats.” While the parade is free and open to the public, organizers say attendees can get the most illuminating experience by purchasing reserved tickets, or “Street Seats,” in advance. Tickets start at $18 and are available for purchase now.

Enter a Float: Applications are open until Friday, Oct.7, for those interested in entering a float in the 2022 parade. Entry forms and rates can be found online.

Volunteer. Hundreds of volunteers make the parade a success year-after-year and opportunities include hospitality, merchandise sales, stand and seating attendants, staging areas, entry check-in, and more. Volunteers can sign up online.

Become a Sponsor. As a 501c (3) nonprofit organization, Downtown Fort Worth Initiatives Inc. seeks the support of corporate sponsors and partners to help maintain the free and high-quality production of the parade for the Fort Worth community. Sponsorship opportunities, levels and benefits can be found online.

The official hashtag for the 2022 GM Financial Parade of Lights is #ParadeOfLights2022. For the latest updates on the 40th annual GM Financial Parade of Lights, visit the Parade of Lights:

Online: www.FortWorthParadeOfLights.org

On Facebook: www.Facebook.com/ParadeofLightsFW

On Instagram: www.instagram.com/paradeoflightsfw/

Information for this article was provided by DFWII.