Local companies on the Fortune 500 list (and our own list)

It’s time for the Fortune 500 ranking and Dallas-Fort Worth has about 24 companies on the list. Two companies, it should be noted, have recently filed for bankruptcy: JCPenney and Dean Foods.

The state’s No. 1 – and No. 3 overall – is Exxon Mobil. The Irving-based energy giant is behind Walmart at No.. 1 and Amazon at No. 2.

American Airlines, ranking No. 9 in Texas and No. 70 on the overall list, is the highest ranking Tarrant County company.

It will be interesting to see how both companies rank next year following the pandemic and the decline in oil prices. Also on the list is D.R. Horton, coming in at No. 183 on the overall list.

Assuming all goes as planned this year, the area will add another corporate headquarters with the addition of Charles Schwab

Check out the list at: https://fortune.com/fortune500/

Speaking of lists, we’re about to start work on our Top 100 Private Company list for Tarrant County list.

