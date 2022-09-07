Local company provided prosthetic leg for prize-winning Great Dane

Hattie, a Great Dane who stole hearts at the Kimbell Art Museum’s inaugural Dog Day event, moves confidently thanks to a prosthetic leg from a Fort Worth company.

Hattie was born “limb deficient” in Florida as a result of having her umbilical cord wrapped around her leg. She was outfitted with the artificial limb she sports today by Baker Orthotics & Prosthetics, which has been producing custom-made orthotic and prosthetic devices since 1946 and now has locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth area as well as other parts of Texas.

The spotted Great Dane was among several hundred dogs and their humans who participated in the Kimbell’s Dog Day festivities held Aug. 26 in conjunction with National Dog Day and the debut of the Kimbell’s newest acquisition: Dog Guarding a Basket of Grapes by Austrian artist Ferdinand Georg Waldmüller.

Kimbell Dog Day featured a variety of activities that dog owners could enjoy with their canine companions, including free pet drawings, refreshing ice cream and shaved ice treats for both people and dogs, art activities and a pet parade and competition with categories for small dogs, large dogs, best costume, dog that most resembles the dog in Waldmüller’s painting, and overall “Best in Show.”

- FWBP Digital Partners -

Hattie won in the biggest-dog category as much for her resilience as her tremendous size.

Baker Orthotics & Prosthetics’ primary patients are people but “we definitely do animals,” said Mackenzie Gilmore, a prosthetist/orthotist.

After rescuing Hattie as a puppy, her owners, Connor Teague and his wife, Allie Taschuk, had her fitted with a device from an out-of-state company.

But after spotting Hattie at a local park, one of Gilmore’s colleagues suggested the couple bring Hattie to Baker Orthotics & Prosthetics for an evaluation and customized Baker “paw-thesis.”

- Advertisement -

As a Great Dane owner, Gilmore understood the importance of proper device fit for a dog Hattie’s size.

“It’s one thing for a 10-pound dog to be hobbling around but it’ s another matter for a 150-pound dog to be doing that,” she said. Spinal alignment and chest support are crucial, she said.

Baker outfitted Hattie, now 2½, with several prosthetic devices because they had to be switched out as she grew. Gilmore said she would likely need further switch-outs.

Baker has provided all services for Hattie pro bono.

- Advertisement -

The prosthetic leg, along with an adaptive foot, gives Hattie confidence, Gilmore said.

“She loves it and doesn’t think of it as a toy to play with,” Gilmore said. “She gets sad without it on.”

Although she is not a therapy dog, Gilmore said Hattie is an inspiration to human amputees. She will be featured in a coloring book the company is creating for patients.