Local law firms add attorneys

Roark added to Pham Harrison

Attorney Amanda Roark, an experienced litigator, has joined Pham Harrison, Fort Worth’s largest boutique Labor & Employment firm.

“We are thrilled to have Amanda join us. The expertise she brings in the courtroom and advocating for clients adds great depth to our firm and will be invaluable to our clients,” said Managing Partner Caroline Harrison.

Roark graduated from The University of Texas at Austin in 2010 with a Bachelor of Arts in Government. She earned her Doctor of Jurisprudence in 2015 from Texas A&M University School of Law.

Before joining Pham Harrison, Roark worked with the Barrows Firm in Southlake, where she represented private and court-appointed clients in family law and probate litigation in Tarrant, Denton and Dallas counties. She successfully tried 18 trials, 14 in the capacity of first-chair. Previously, she had been an administrative director with the Texas House of Representatives.

“As someone who has lived in Fort Worth and been involved in the Tarrant County legal community since 2012, I am honored to join such a highly respected firm,” Roark said. “I look forward to applying my advocacy skills to assist clients in the area of labor and employment law.”

Roark is a member of the Tarrant County Bar Association and Tarrant County Young Lawyers Association and is an active member in the Junior Woman’s Club of Fort Worth.

Bourland, Wall & Wenzel has added two associate attorneys

Wyndham A. Hubbard graduated from Boston University School of Law and was admitted into the Massachusetts Bar in 2019 and the State Bar of Texas in 2020. His practice focuses primarily on business planning and transactions.

Allison Skees graduated with honors from the University of Texas School of Law and was admitted into the State Bar of Texas in 2017. Her practice focuses primarily on fiduciary litigation and guardianships. Skees also has experience in general civil litigation.