Local real estate firm helps secure location for new veterans housing facility in Fort Worth

When Texas State Land Commissioner George P. Bush and the State of Texas General Land Office (GLO) began searching for an ideal location for a new veterans’ housing facility, Trojan Commercial Real Estate LLC helped to close the deal.

As a minority owned commercial real estate company, Trojan CRE is making its mark as an up-and-coming group aspiring to make a difference in the Southeast sector commercial real estate landscape of the city.

“The match of land for the State’s project is another example of the premium we’ve been able to achieve,” said Trojan CRE President Tim Williams. “We identified three potential properties – all in Fort Worth – and the now-donated acreage at 1100 Circle Drive was deemed most appropriate for a variety of reasons. First, it’s adjacent to the Veterans Administration Clinic and second, it’s near the Tarrant County Resource Connection.”

The $25 million project will employ about 140-160 full and part time employees when it becomes operational. Construction is anticipated to take 20-24 months and will provide hundreds of local construction and trade jobs throughout the construction period.

Upon opening, the DFW Veterans Home will provide an on-going financial impact of more than $9 million per year in salaries, goods, and services purchased.

According to VA Statistics, Texas leads the top three states which have the highest population of veterans with approximately 950,000 – 1.8 million. The other states include California and Florida. GLO evaluated the large concentration of Veterans in the State of Texas to determine location of next Veteran home. The real estate transaction was a land use donation between Tarrant County and State of Texas brokered by Trojan CRE.

In a statement Bush said: “Texans working together to ensure that our nation’s heroes receive the utmost care is what makes Texas great.”

In a meeting held virtually Aug. 5, the Texas Veterans Land Board (VLB) voted unanimously to name the new veterans’ housing facility for the Tuskegee Airmen.

Fort Worth was home to at least five of the World War II heroes who were among the hundreds of Black airmen trained in Alabama to fly missions during the war.

Texas’ 10th State Veterans Home will have its official groundbreaking at 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, at 2200 Joe B. Rushing Road.

The Fort Worth Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce, which played a key role in getting VLB Chairman and State Land Commissioner George P. Bush to consider Fort Worth for the newest site, led a campaign to have the home named for the Tuskegee Airmen, the chamber said in a news release.

Several area local officials sent letters of support. Among those endorsing the naming were Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley, Tarrant County Commissioner Roy Brooks and State Sen. Beverly Powell.