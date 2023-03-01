Lockheed looking for engineers at weekend hiring event

In an effort to to expand its North Texas talent pool, Lockheed Martin will hold a Grow in STEM hiring event from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Omni Fort Worth Hotel, 100 Houston St.

With Director of Talent Acquisition Lisa Early leading the way, Lockheed officials will conduct hundreds of interviews with recent engineering graduates hoping to work for the aeronautics powerhouse.

The company is loooking for candidates who meet the basic qualifications for early career engineering positions, including aeronautical, cyber, electrical, industrial, mechanical, software and systems engineers with 2021-2023 graduation dates.

Candidates planning to attend should pre-register online.