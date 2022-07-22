Loews tops off Arlington hotel complex, names Soy Cowboy signature restaurant

Another cowboy is making its way to the Metroplex. Soy Cowboy was announced Wednesday as the signature restaurant for the upcoming Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center.

The announcement was made in conjuncton with a topping off ceremony for the $550 million hotel and convention center complex, which is scheduled to open in 2024. Executives from the company celebrated the milestone along with community and business leaders, including Arlington Mayor Jim Ross and members of the city council; Ray Davis, managing partner and majority owner of the Texas Rangers; and Benjamin Berg, founder and CEO of Berg Hospitality Group.

“Loews Arlington is on schedule to open in early 2024 and our confidence and commitment to the city of Arlington continues,” said Jonathan Tisch, chairman and CEO, Loews Hotels & Co. “Arlington, Texas, is already one of the premier sports and entertainment destinations in the United States, and we anticipate once Loews Arlington opens, the city will also become a leading destination for meetings and events.”

Soy Cowboy is a pan-Asian concept from Houston-based Berg Hospitality Group, which conceives, launches and operates restaurants in Texas with a commitment to giving back to the local communities.

The budding culinary group is responsible for creating B&B Butchers & Restaurant in Fort Worth and Houston, along with popular Houston venues B.B. Italia Bistro & Bar; B.B. Lemon; The Annie Café & Bar; Turner’s, NoPo Café, Market & Bar; and Trattoria Sofia.

Soy Cowboy will feature a selection of sharable plates exploring classic Asian cooking techniques, including traditional sushi, tempura, wok, robatayaki, hibachi and teppanyaki, as well as Korean barbecue, the company said in a news release. Guests can also expect an innovative cocktail menu paired with an extensive wine and sake list.

“We are thrilled to partner with Loews Hotels & Co as we bring new life and exciting Asian flavors to Arlington with our original concept and restaurant anchor, Soy Cowboy,” said Benjamin Berg, who currently owns and operates eight restaurant concepts in Houston and Fort Worth and has plans to open 10 more concepts between now and 2024.

“The world-renowned hospitality knowledge and impeccable standards of Loews Hotels & Co, coupled with my team’s vision and restaurant expertise, will create and solidify a new lively dining and social scene for those visiting the area.”

“Berg Hospitality has worked across Texas to create unique upscale dining offerings for nearly a decade, making them the ideal partner to develop, own and manage our new signature restaurant inside the Loews Arlington Hotel,” said AlexTisch, president, Loews Hotels & Co. “Soy Cowboy will be Berg’s first pan-Asian concept and will redefine the culinary scene in Arlington’s already bustling entertainment district.”

Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center will be the second Arlington hotel for the hospitality company. The new hotel will be located across from Live! by Loews, which is a joint venture among Loews Hotels & Co, the Texas Rangers and The Cordish Companies, built on what was the Texas Rangers’ Lot J parking lot.

The project marks the first time that Loews Hotels & Co is acting as developer as well as owner and branded operator. The $550 million project is financed with Loews capital and a $300 million loan from MetLife Investment Management.

Loews Hotels & Co is working with HKS as the architect and Looney & Associates on the interior design. Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center is being built by JE Dunn, builder of the Loews Kansas City Hotel, which opened in June 2020. Arlington’s Con-Real is also involved in construction of the project.

Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center is part of phase two of the development of Arlington’s entertainment district. Continuing their public-private partnership with the city of Arlington, Loews Hotels & Co, the Texas Rangers and The Cordish Companies are building upon the momentum and success of Texas Live!, Live! by Loews-Arlington, and the Rangers’ Globe Life Field.

Additional features of the expansion include One Rangers Way, an upscale residential community, and Spark Arlington, a collaborative workspace in Choctaw Stadium, both developed by The Cordish Companies.

The addition of the Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center, a full-service resort, will amplify Arlington’s robust convention and tourism opportunities, and Soy Cowboy will add to the culinary scene of the greater Arlington area, officials say.

“The city of Arlington has been able to see firsthand what it’s like to partner with Loews Hotels & Co and innovative minds like Jon and Alex Tisch,” said Mayor Ross. “They take our tourism options to the next level and create jobs for our community. With the addition of the Loews Arlington hotel, guests will experience hospitality at a level and standard of excellence that’s second to none.”

The new Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center will feature:

888 guest rooms and suites.

200,000 square feet of indoor meeting space.

66,000 square feet of outdoor space, including an oversized event lawn.

Five food and beverage outlets, including a three-meal indoor/outdoor restaurant featuring two wood-fire pizza ovens and homemade pasta made on-site, and signature restaurant, Soy Cowboy.

1,550-space parking garage.

Resort-style beach club with two swimming pools, man-made beach, cabanas, fire pits and water slide.

The Arlington Convention Center, also operated by Loews Hotels & Co, will be located within the hotel.

Situated between Globe Life Field and AT&T Stadium, Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center will be accessible to the 300-room Live! by Loews via a sky bridge. Between them, the two hotels offer nearly 1,200 guest rooms and more than 300,000 square feet of meeting and event space.

“It is very exciting to watch the incredible progress that has been made on the construction of Loews Arlington Hotel and Arlington Convention Center,” said Rangers managaging partner Davis. “The city of Arlington and Loews Hotels & Co have been great partners on this project, which will bring even more guests to the ever-growing Arlington entertainment district. This area is fast becoming one of the leading sports and entertainment destinations in the United States.”