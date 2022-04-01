Logos designed by Fort Worth’s PytchBlack to be featured at men’s and women’s Final Fours

New brand marks created by Fort Worth-based PytchBlack will debut at the Final Four of the NCAA Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, the agency announced Thursday.

The marks, developed on behalf of the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA), will visually represent some of the most prestigious awards in college basketball: the Oscar Robertson Trophy and Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, presented to the association’s national players of the year; as well as logos representing the All-America and All-District teams for this year’s basketball season.

The USBWA will announce the winners of its two player of the year awards today at designated press events at the women’s and men’s Final Fours. The Ann Meyers Drysdale Award will be presented at 3:30 p.m. ET at the Target Center in Minneapolis, followed by the Oscar Robertson Trophy at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans at 5 p.m. ET.

The All-America and All-District Teams have been selected since the 1956-57 season. Those marks made their debut earlier this month with the announcement of this year’s recipients. Additional branding marks for other USBWA awards and entities are also in development.

“Having our work featured on a national stage is a credit to all the hard work our team does every day,” said Andrew Yanez, PytchBlack managing partner. Bryan Delgado, PytchBlack’s group account director, said: “It was a privilege to work on awards with such legendary namesakes. We’re honored to have played a role in recognizing the best in college basketball.”

The U.S. Basketball Writers Association and PytchBlack are also in the final stages of development of a new website in partnership with the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers (NCBWA). USBWA Executive Director Malcolm Moran said, “The partnership with PytchBlack has been terrific and we are excited about the direction and vision of the association’s branding.

“The new marks all reflect our desire to move forward as we continue to advocate for the media, our founding principal. Additionally, we are looking forward to having a redesigned and user-friendly website that will enable us to expand our membership and thus provide more benefits and services to our members.”

PytchBlack is an award-winning, full-service advertising agency serving clients locally, regionally, and nationally. The agency has decades of experience with business-to-business and business-to-consumer campaigns for start-ups, small businesses, and Fortune 500 companies.