Thursday, July 30, 2020
Longtime Fort Worth boutique closing its doors

selective focus photography of hanged clothes
Photo by Artificial Photography on Unsplash

Earth Bones Boutique & Gift Store as well as a companion store, Retro Cowboy in Sundance Square either have closed or will be closing their doors.

Earth Bones Boutique, which began in a small house in Fort Worth way back in 1989 will close its doors Aug. 30, according to a note on the retailer’s Facebook page. Until closing, the boutique will have a 40% off storewide sale.

“Since [1989] we have operated 360 days a year, seven days a week with multiple store locations for 31 years. We would like to commend the exceptional work of our dedicated staff and thank our valued customers.”

https://www.facebook.com/earthbones/
