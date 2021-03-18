Love bringing two new restaurant concepts to Mule Alley

Fort Worth-based Chef Tim Love will open two new restaurant concepts at Mule Alley, Majestic Realty, managing partner of Stockyards Heritage, announced March 18.

“Capping off our program with two exclusive restaurant concepts by Tim Love makes Mule Alley and the Fort Worth Stockyards one of the top food and beverage leisure destinations in the state of Texas, and we could not be more excited,” says Craig Cavileer, Executive Vice President of Majestic Realty Co and Managing Partner of Stockyards Heritage.

There were no details or name given for the two restaurants.

With restaurants in Knoxville and Texas, Love’s roots remain in the Lone Star State, where he is chef and owner of the beloved Texas restaurants Lonesome Dove Western Bistro, Woodshed Smokehouse, Queenie’s Steakhouse, Gemelle, Atico, and Love Shack, as well as the storied White Elephant Saloon. Although his restaurants are rooted in the South, Love is recognized nationwide through his partnerships that have taken him to several festivals and events throughout the U.S.

Mule Alley, anchored by Hotel Drover, is home to Provender Hall, Shake Shack, Lucchese Bootmaker, MB Mercantile & Supply, American Paint Horse Association’s flagship experience, Biscuit Bar, Cowtown Winery, Wrangler, King Ranch Saddle Shop, Proper Supply Co., and Simpli.fi national headquarters. Mule Alley will soon welcome additional retail and restaurants, including 97 West Kitchen & Bar at the Marriott Autograph Collection Hotel Drover, Second Rodeo Brewing Co., Sidesaddle Saloon, and Avoca Coffee, in addition to Love’s two new concepts.