Luby’s seeking sale

Once a staple of Texas life, the cafeteria has slowly disappeared from the Lone Star landscape.

The latest blow came Wednesday, when Houston-based Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE: LUB) announced it will immediately pursue the sale of its operating divisions and assets, including its real estate assets, and distribute the net proceeds to stockholders after payment of debt and other obligations. During the sale process, certain of the company’s restaurants will remain open.

The decision by the company’s Board of Directors follows a comprehensive review of the company’s operations and assets led by a Special Committee of the Board of Directors comprised of independent directors including Gerald Bodzy, Twila Day, Joe McKinney, Gasper Mir, John Morlock, and Randolph Read; Messrs. Bodzy and Read Co-Chaired the Committee.

Christopher J. Pappas, Chief Executive Officer and President of Luby’s, said, “We believe that proceeding with this sale process followed by distributions contemplated under a proceeds distribution plan will maximize value for our stockholders, while also preserving the flexibility to pursue a sale of the Company should a compelling offer that delivers superior value be made. This path also provides for the potential to place the restaurant operations with well-capitalized owners moving forward.”

The company on behalf of the Special Committee has retained Duff & Phelps Securities, LLC to assist it with the sale of Luby’s Cafeteria and Culinary Contract Services and has retained Brookwood Associates LLC to assist it with the sale of Fuddruckers.

Luby’s will explore a variety of potential transactions, including selling the company’s operating divisions: Luby’s Cafeteria, Fuddruckers, and Culinary Contract Services, as well as its real estate, or selling the company in its entirety. Net proceeds obtained from any such transactions, after satisfying the Company’s debt and other obligations, will ultimately be distributed to Luby’s stockholders. The process will be conducted in a disciplined, expeditious and cost-effective manner which seeks to maximize returns to stockholders. The company has not established a definitive timeframe for completing this process which most likely will lead to the adoption by the Board of Directors of a formal plan of sale and proceeds distribution followed by an orderly wind down of any remaining operations. Such a plan of sale and proceeds distribution, if adopted by the Board, would require stockholder approval. There can be no assurance such a plan of sale and proceeds distribution will be adopted by the Board or approved by stockholders.