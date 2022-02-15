Lydia Guajardo Rickard named new executive director of Camp Bowie District

Fort Worth’s historic Camp Bowie District Inc. has named Lydia Guajardo Rickard as the public improvement district’s (PID19) new executive director. Rickard has been operating as the district’s interim leader since mid-October 2021 and has a previous four-year history of marketing the business corridor through her former agency, LComm Marketing and Public Relations. Rickard announced the closure of her marketing firm via social media on Jan. 27.

“We have grown the district to a place where it deserves the attention of full-time staff and a vison for the next 20 years,” said board chairman J. Mark Harris, president of 8 Feet Development, Inc. “The board of directors has faith that with Lydia’s past experiences and future plans, she will build a team dedicated to advancing small to mid-sized business while improving an already thriving Boulevard.”

The Camp Bowie District is comprised of two organizations – a 501(C)(3) and a 501(c)(6) – both engaged in a wide range of activities dedicated to the advancement and preservation of the historic Boulevard. The nonprofit arm of the organization is focused on philanthropic and charitable initiatives providing program support, small business focus and marketing efforts. The 501(C)(6) is the member-based arm of the organization that provides advocacy, development and PID management. Improvement efforts have included infrastructure refinement, the implementation of beautification projects, hosting special events and serving as an advocate for all development.

“Camp Bowie District is the keeper of the Boulevard. Our goal is to preserve the integrity of the historic area,” Rickard said. “We are dedicated to preserving the economic engine that is assembled of more than 400 small to mid-sized businesses, many of which are locally-owned.”

Camp Bowie District strategically analyzes the historic corridor, identifying improvements that are needed. By identifying projects and needs based on evaluations and feedback from businesses, Rickard will lead the delegation of assessments from property owners to fund future PID projects such as maintenance, landscaping & beautification, litter abatement, safety and security, marketing advocacy, communications, economic development and future planning.

Rickard opened LComm Marketing and Public Relations in November of 2006. She quickly grew her communications consulting business to one of the most trusted and versatile marketing firms in North Texas, with a client roster that included Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Foundation, Fort Worth Housing Solutions, General Motors (across 13 states), LVTRise, Parkland Foundation, TCU Athletics, and United Community Centers Inc. Rickard has been active in the community through two decades of volunteer leadership with a variety of nonprofit organizations including Big Brothers Big Sisters, Fort Worth Library Foundation, Fort Worth Sister Cities, Ladies on the Lamb, Tarrant County College (TCC) Foundation, The Warm Place and Victory over Violence.

This article was provided by Camp Bowie District Inc.