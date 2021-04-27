M2G completes North Fort Worth industrial project

M2G Ventures, a Fort Worth-based real estate investment and development company, on April 27 announced the completion of 645,000 square-foot Class A industrial development, North Quarter 35. The project is located off North Freeway, Graham Cracker Dr., and Golden Triangle Blvd., in North Fort Worth.

Strategically located along I-35 in the TexasAlliance Mobility Innovation Zone, North Quarter 35 is surrounded by some of the top logistics companies in the area with unparalleled access across the Alliance and Meacham Fossil Creek submarkets. The location touts direct visibility of over two million people at the corner of the Golden Triangle’s major East West thoroughfare.

“We purchased the dirt in April 2019 with the vision of developing a first-class industrial park setting that meets tenants’ demand for great highway frontage, strategic location, and unmatched visibility,” said Jessica Miller Essl, M2G Ventures Co-Founder. “The delivery of North Quarter 35 exceeded that vision by continuously seeking the development’s differentiators and in return, created a one-of-a-kind industrial opportunity.”

The development is conveniently located near Alliance Airport, Meacham Airport and less than 20 minutes from DFW International Airport. In addition, the site boasts access to numerous amenities within 10 miles: 158 shopping centers, 91 restaurants and a residency of over 250,000 along with skilled labor and A+ school districts.

“The Fort Worth industrial market has entered unchartered territory as it relates to not only supply, but also demand. With North Quarter 35 coming online, activity has increased dramatically, and we fully anticipate 2021 will be a record year for our industrial market,” Said Seth Koschak, Stream Realty Partners’ Managing Director and Partner. “We had approximately 4.5M square feet of deals executed in the first quarter of 2021 and an additional 5M square feet is expected to sign in the coming weeks.”

From a cross dock and stand-alone front load to two highly visible rear load buildings that are highlight divisible, the site sets a new standard for industrial developments where innovation meets thoughtful design and functionality. Designed with the end customer top of mind, North Quarter 35 has prominent signage, expansive storefronts, enhanced landscaping and pedestrian zones, as well as ample customer and employee parking.

GSR Andrade is the architect and FCL Builders is the general contractor of record for North Quarter 35.