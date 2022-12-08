M3 Networks to offer cybercrime webinar for business owners

Michael Moore, founder and CEO of M3 Networks will host a special live webinar to help business owners understand the cyber threats they are likely to experience this holiday season.

Assistant Special Agent in Charge of National Security at the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) Brett Leatherman will be joining the discussion to discuss “How To Stop Cybercriminals From Stealing Your Holidays.”

The event is free to attend and will take place live via Zoom webcast at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14.

Attendees will learn:

Real-Life examples of how cybercriminals are hacking into businesses just like yours on a daily basis

What to do in the event you are hacked, and how to access resources available to business owners

How you can begin to safeguard your systems and information now and in the future

Millions of businesses and individuals will be hacked during the holiday season, Moore says, and it is crucial to be aware of the potential threats as well as what to do in the event of an attack.

Every business, even a 1-person shop, has data that’s worth scoring for a hacker. Credit card numbers, SSNs, tax ID numbers, and email addresses are all valuable. Cybercriminals can sell these on the Dark Web. From there, other criminals use them for identity theft.

Here are examples of data that hackers will go after:

Customer records

Employee records

Bank account information

Emails and passwords

Payment card details

Registrations are being accepted online.