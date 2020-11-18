68.9 F
Ian MacLean named chair of U.S. Chamber of Commerce Small Business Council
Ian MacLean named chair of U.S. Chamber of Commerce Small Business Council

By FWBP Staff
Ian MacLean
Ian MacLean at Top 100 awards. Photo by Neetish Basnet

FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Small Business Council has appointed Ian MacLean, president of Highland Landscaping LLC in Southlake and recipient of the Fort Worth Business Press 2020 Top 100 Family Business award, as chair of the council.
MacLean succeeds former chair Christel Slaughter, CEO of SSA Consultants.

Natalie Kaddas, CEO of Kaddas Enterprises in Salt Lake City, was selected as vice chair.

Both MacLean and Kaddas are small business leaders who have built successful businesses from the ground up, the U.S. Chamber said.

As leaders of the U.S. Chamber’s small business policy committee, they will assist in creating strategies on legislative, regulatory, and international initiatives to support small businesses around the country.
“Small business owners have been disproportionally impacted during the coronavirus pandemic and it is essential that we step up and fight for Main Street,” said Tom Sullivan, U.S. Chamber Vice President of Small Business Policy. “The leadership of Ian MacLean and Natalie Kaddas will ensure small businesses continue to play a critical role in the advocacy and engagement efforts of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.”
Highland Landscaping is a first-generation, family-owned landscaping design business that has operated in Southlake for more than 18 years.
MacLean is an active leader in the Dallas Fort Worth business community, where he serves on the Executive Board of Directors for the Southlake Chamber. He also has been recognized by the Fort Worth Business Press in its 40 Under 40 program, in addition to the recent Top 100 award.

Kaddas Enterprises is a second-generation, family-owned thermoplastic manufacturing business that has operated in Utah for over 50 years. Kaddas is an active leader in the Salt Lake City business community and currently sits on the board of the Utah Manufacturers Association as well as the Salt Lake Chamber Small Business Committee. Kaddas is also a graduate of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Business Program. 

“Our entire country is feeling the significance of small businesses right now,” said Slaughter, outgoing chair of the Small Business Council. “Our Small Business Council is in a perfect position to be engaged in the important policy discussions happening in Washington. I know the council is in incredibly capable hands under Ian and Natalie’s leadership, and I look forward to seeing what’s in store for this group in the year ahead.”

Top 100: Family Business of the Year: Ian MacLean
