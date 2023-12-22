Good vibrations: Euless company Mason-Dallas celebrates 45 years of high-tech innovation

Ask Phil Farco what his company, Mason-Dallas, does, and he will place a high-velocity fan on the conference room table with the insulation padding removed. He will turn on the fan and you will see the vibration move the fan from one side of the table to the other.

“That’s what we help our clients avoid,” he says. “We minimize and eliminate vibration and acoustic interference.”

The small family business that began on Oct. 23, 1978, as a single-source manufacturer’s representative has become recognized as a custom-solution source for acoustic and vibration isolation industry-wide.

On Thursday evening, Dec. 7, team members and community friends gathered to celebrate the company’s milestone 45th anniversary.

- FWBP Digital Partners -

When Phil Farco moved to Euless from the Big Apple with his wife Eileen and their five sons – joined shortly thereafter by his younger brother Rich – he focused on one area of business: the heating, ventilation and air conditioning industry (HVAC).

Initially, Mason-Dallas was dedicated exclusively to providing sound and vibration isolation that prevented large HVAC units and related equipment from disrupting the offices and tenants on the floors below.

Consider that the most expensive property in a luxury condo or hotel is on the top floor – the level immediately below the throbbing, pulsating, noise-generating air conditioning systems, elevator motors and generators.

Phil Farco took his business beyond being a manufacturer’s rep as he entered the custom manufacturing sector by fabricating unique solutions for specific acoustic and vibration projects. His vision led Mason-Dallas to grow beyond its original scope and become the recognized leader in innovative manufactured solutions.

- Advertisement -

Operating out of its headquarters at 2131 Regal Parkway in Euless, Mason-Dallas provides solutions to minimize vibration and sound interference in structures from offices to schools to performance halls to large corporate campuses. The company provides a variety of services by selling market-leading brands of acoustic and vibration insulation components and through custom fabricating solutions for unique installations.

The company’s services include:

Isolating mechanical equipment – pumps, chillers, etc., to remove or minimize noise and vibration across a facility.

Installing spring packs with a capacity of 1,000 – 2,300 pounds for larger projects to reduce vibration.

Installing seismic snubbers (heavy structural steel assemblies) that allow equipment to float on sensors to eliminate vibration and sound.

Isolating piping underground to remove the potential for vibration inside large buildings and campuses.

Mason-Dallas has earned a reputation for delivering high-tech solutions that allow a variety of impressive venues to perform at their peak potential. These best-in-class facilities include:

AT&T Stadium in Arlington – home of the Dallas Cowboys

American Airlines corporate offices

Charles Schwab DFW Corporate Campus in Westlake

DFW International Airport Terminal D and Terminal E

George H.W. Bush Presidential Library at Texas A&M University

Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field

Toyota North American Headquarters in Plano

TCU School of Music

Texas A&M College of Dentistry

Winspear Opera House in Dallas

Farco smiles when recalling Mason-Dallas’ role with the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library at Texas A&M.

- Advertisement -

“It was our first major project and we worked on all three buildings – the Presidential Library, the International School of Business, and the Bush residence. We isolated all the piping and equipment and heaving equipment to avoid vibration. That project more than paid for my son’s entire education at the university.”

He adds: “We are honored to have received calls from such clients as the Dallas Cowboys, DFW International Airport, and such major universities as TCU and Texas A&M for not just original construction, but also for retrofits.”

Farco chuckles when asked about a few of the high-profile jobs that Mason-Dallas lost initially.

“We have occasionally lost a project to a lower bidder because the general contractor was making decisions based on budgets rather than the vendor’s ability to deliver the best possible product. On numerous occasions, we have received calls from the contractors asking us to come in, remove the product that could not meet the specifications, and rescue the project.”

Farco also shares a story about a wealthy client who owned two condos in an exclusive high-rise in Dallas and placed a swimming pool with 29,000 gallons of water on the top floor.

“We placed the pool on air springs so the water and pumps did not vibrate and impact the lower floors.”

Farco says such projects have led to long-standing relationships with building owners as well as contractors and architects who will specify Mason-Dallas’ product line and customized fabrications.

Reputation means everything in the construction industry, where a major project may cost tens of millions of dollars. Farco and his team recognize that their ability to manage and disperse sound and vibration will contribute mightily to any structure.

“No matter how stunning the museum, office, or performance venue may look, if it fails to deliver its intended purpose with a positive experience, it is not a success,” he says.

When asked about the impact of Artificial Intelligence on the construction business, Farco says his business has utilized elements of AI for well over a decade: “We just called it emerging technology.”

He attributes much of the company’s long-term success to building and fostering relationships. He tells of his son Steve sitting next to a stranger while flying to California. The man said he was visiting the DFW area and Steve mentioned he was from Bedford. The two of them found common ground in loving North Main Barbeque in Euless. When the man asked what Steve did for a living, he was astounded. That man was a process engineer, and that encounter led to Mason-Dallas becoming a vendor on the Toyota corporate complex

Today, nearly a half-century after its founding, Mason-Dallas continues to be a growing family enterprise. Phil has moved into an advisory role. His son Steve was named President/CEO at the start of 2005 and continues to lead the company into a promising future.