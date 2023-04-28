Matt Carter named GM of Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo

Matt Carter is the new general manager of the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. He was appointed by the organization’s executive committee at its meeting on April 25.

Carter assumes the role previously held by longtime FWSSR General Manager Brad Barnes. In assuming the executive management position for the 127-year-old organization, Carter now directs its day-to-day operations.

Barnes, who will continue serving in important governance and operational roles as Stock Show president, said he is stepping away from the GM role “to facilitate a long-term succession plan for the show’s executive management team.”

Carter joined the Stock Show’s full-time staff as senior executive vice president in 2021. He previously served as a volunteer, beginning as a livestock show superintendent in 2009, and was later elected to the organization’s board of directors and executive committee.

“It’s humbling to be appointed to a role held by just a few individuals in the Stock Show’s storied history,” said Carter. “I have big boots to fill and I’m honored to step into this role following the exemplary leadership of Brad Barnes.”

Barnes said he plans to continue going into the office daily and will be involved in all aspects of the show’s operation, while respecting Carter’s new role managing day-to-day affairs.

“We have an outstanding and cohesive officer corps in place that will make crucial decisions for our future,” said Barnes. “There’s a great mix of institutional knowledge and tried-and-true experience coupled with innovation and foresight that will ensure the Stock Show is in good hands for decades to come.”

FWSSR officials said the transition is similar to when Barnes became GM. Bob Watt retained the title of president and remained active in stock show management to provide stability and continuity while Barnes established himself in the GM position.

Barnes had served as GM since 2007. In addition to his predecessor W.R. “Bob” Watt Jr., others who have held the position include J.A. Stafford, Marion Sansom Jr., John Davis, Edgar Deen and W.R. Watt Sr.

In addition to the executive committee’s appointment of Carter, the Stock Show’s board of directors re-elected Barnes as president and also elected other officers, including Edward P. Bass, chairman; Elaine Agather, secretary; Randy Rogers, treasurer; and Charlie Geren, vice president.

Scott Kleberg and Phillip Williamson were also elected as vice presidents, new positions the board said were created “to broaden participation in leadership roles with Fort Worth’s oldest and largest public event.”

In his annual report to the organization’s membership, Barnes outlined details of the record-breaking 2023 Stock Show & Rodeo:

Estimated grounds attendance was 1,271,250 eclipsing the record set in 2020. Attendees included 1,097 visitors coming from 98 nations across the globe.

Rodeo ticket sales topped 93% of capacity in Dickies Arena with 222,238 ticket holders enjoying 25 rodeo performances.

The Junior Sale of Champions garnered more than $7.5 million in auction receipts for 292 Texas 4-H and FFA members. A total of $947,500 in scholarships was awarded to 186 deserving youth. Educational grants and contributions totaled $504,045 for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

The 2024 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo is scheduled for Jan. 12 through Feb. 3, 2024. Rodeo tickets go on sale to the public on Sept. 11.

For more information visit the FWSSR website or call 817-877-2400.