Mayfest Inc. changes name to Trinity Collaborative Inc.

Mayfest Inc., the nonprofit organization responsible for producing the Mayfest festival, has announced a new name – Trinity Collaborative Inc. – to reflect the expansive operations of the nonprofit organization to produce other future events and programs in addition to the annual Mayfest festival.



“The new name – Trinity Collaborative Inc. – allows us to emphasize our deeper commitment to the Fort Worth community as we grow the organization and continue to give back,” Trinity Collaborative Inc. Executive Director Elizabeth Basham said in a news release. “Each event and program will serve a unique audience with the goal of connecting people to our parks, the river and each other.”



Along with this name change, a new logo, website and social media platforms have been designed and are now being used for the organization’s communications.

The mission of Trinity Collaborative Inc. is to raise and contribute funds for the Trinity River, surrounding parks and community programs.



Trinity Collaborative serves its mission through the production of events and programs that appeal to the diverse Fort Worth community. Beyond the mission, Trinity Collaborative strives to support and further the work of its community partners, the organization said.

– FWBP Staff