Mayor Parker message regarding trial of former Fort Worth officer

Published on July 02, 2021

The presiding judge has not yet set a date for the criminal trial of a former Fort Worth police officer charged with murder in the shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson in October 2019.

Mayor Mattie Parker on Friday shared a message with the Fort Worth community regarding the pending trial timeline:

“I hear, and share in, our community’s growing concern regarding the criminal trial of former City of Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean.

“Until this criminal trial is resolved, Fort Worth cannot reconcile or move forward as a more unified community, and more importantly, Atatiana Jefferson’s family and friends cannot begin to find healing.

“The full responsibility and sole authority to set the trial date lies with Judge Hagerman, and the city has no control over when the trial moves forward. I realize that Tarrant County courts are balancing a full docket with hundreds of cases that are lagging behind schedule due to the effects of the pandemic.

“Despite these obstacles, it is imperative that a trial date be set as soon as possible.

“As mayor, I am committed to ensuring the City of Fort Worth honors Atatiana Jefferson’s legacy and the family she left behind. I will be reaching out to her family to listen and better understand the best ways to accomplish that goal.”

