Mayoral candidates to appear in forum, debate

Published on May 10, 2021

Ahead of the start of early voting for the June 5 runoff election in Fort Worth, a mayoral forum and a debate between candidates Mattie Parker and Deborah Peoples are scheduled:

May 12, 11 a.m. Hear from both candidates on issues facing the business community, including economic development, education, workforce and the future of Fort Worth. The forum is presented by the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce, Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Fort Worth Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce and the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Registration is limited to 500.

May 18, noon. Fort Worth Report and KERA will host a virtual debate. Both nonprofit, nonpartisan news organizations will stream the debate live at KERANews.org and FortWorthReport.org and on their Facebook pages. The moderator will be Sam Baker, KERA senior editor and local host for “Morning Edition.” A panel of journalists from both news organizations will ask Peoples and Parker questions. Questions from residents are welcome ahead of the debate. Email queries for the candidates. The panelists will select a few reader-submitted questions. Questions also will be accepted during the livestream. Those can be submitted through the stream’s chat.

