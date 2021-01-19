McCoy to lead GFWAR during 2021

Elizabeth McCoy of Williams Trew has been tapped to lead the Greater Fort Worth Association of REALTORS as president during 2021.

The association installed their 2021 Officers and Board of Directors via a virtual event supporting the association’s Educational Foundation.

“I am so proud of the work our 2020 President, Shelby Kimball, did for GFWAR amid a pandemic. I am looking forward to the opportunity to lead our organization as we continue to navigate the challenges and celebrations in 2021,” said McCoy.

McCoy started her real estate career with Williams Trew in 2002 and serves as the Market Area Sales Leader for the brand’s Camp Bowie, Hulen, Parker County and Possum Kingdom locations. A GFWAR member for almost 19 years, McCoy has previously served on the Governmental Affairs, MLS, Neighborhood Revitalization, and Sponsorship Committees. She is a member of the Texas REALTORS Board of Directors and Public Policy Taxation Committee. In 2020, McCoy earned the National Association of REALTORS At Home with Diversity Certification.

Elizabeth McCoy

A graduate of The University of Texas at Austin, McCoy received her BBA and MPA degrees and became both a licensed REALTOR and Certified Public Accountant. Outside of her role at GFWAR, McCoy is a member of the Board of Directors for the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce, Christ the Redeemer Anglican Church, the Junior League of Fort Worth and Pi Beta Phi Sorority. McCoy and her husband, Jim, are the parents of two sons. The family has resided in Fort Worth for many years.

“Elizabeth is a highly respected leader in the real estate industry, and I am excited to see her continue her service to our Association as 2021 President,” said GFWAR CEO, Robert Gleason. “With her dedicated stewardship, we can only expect continued success as an organization.”

Other 2021 Board members:

Shannon Ashkinos, Vice President/President-Elect – JP and Associates

Bart Calahan, Secretary/Treasurer – Coldwell Banker Realty

Shelby Kimball, Immediate Past President – Kimball Real Estate

Michelle Moran – AHOUS4U, LLC

Malyn Powers – RE/MAX Trinity

Gaye Reed – Coldwell Banker Realty

Betsy Senter – Coldwell Banker Realty

Blake Barry – Williams Trew

Susanna Gorski Bartolomei – Williams Trew

Kim Gartner – Coldwell Banker Realty

Randi Reams – Orr Property Management

LaToya Williams – RJ Williams and Company

Haley Zamarripa – Kimball Real Estate

JR Martinez – Kenneth Jones Real Estate

Callen Miller, Presidential Appointee – Indwell

Barbara McMasters, Presidential Appointee – Genesis Masters Real Estate

The 2021 Virtual Installation raised funds for GFWAR’s Educational Foundation, a 501(c)(3). Founded in 2018, the Educational Foundation provides scholarships to high school, college and vocational students seeking to further their education. To date, the Educational Foundation has provided more than $12,500 to students in the greater Fort Worth area. For more information https://www.gfwar.org/about-us/educational-foundation.

The Greater Fort Worth Association of REALTORS was established in 1918 and has more than 4,300 REALTOR and affiliate members. GFWAR advocates for property rights and housing opportunities, while advancing professionalism and ethics in the real estate industry.