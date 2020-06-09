Medical Director named for the Metropolitan Area EMS Authority

The Metropolitan Area EMS Authority (MAEMSA) has named Veer D. Vithalani, M.D., as the Medical Director for the MAEMSA system.



Vithalani originally joined the MAEMSA system as an Associate Medical Director in July of 2014 and has been serving as the system’s Interim Medical Director since October 2018. In this role, Vithalani has become an invaluable resource for the EMS system providers, as well as the leaders of the 15 member cities of the EMS Authority, MAEMSA said in a news release.



He is Board Certified in both Emergency and EMS Medicine and is a Fellow of the American College of Emergency Physicians and the National Association of EMS Physicians.

Vithalani is president-elect of the Texas Chapter of the National Association of EMS Physicians, a board member for the Tarrant County Medical Society, and past chair of the EMS and Trauma Committee for the Texas Medical Association.



“Dr. Vithalani has been instrumental in the successful management of the coronavirus pandemic, serving as a trusted advisor to the EMS providers, city leaders, and healthcare community. His incredible depth of clinical knowledge, passion for data and patient outcomes, combined with his affable and friendly demeanor, makes Dr. Vithalani the ideal Medical Director for the MedStar system,” said Dr. Brian Byrd, the chairman of the authority board and a Fort Worth City Council member.



“Community trust and innovation are among the core principles for the EMS Authority and its providers – Dr. Vithalani has demonstrated keen ability to build trust and create innovative approaches to EMS care in our community. We are honored to appoint him as our medical director,” Byrd said.



Originally from San Diego, California, Vithalani attended medical school in the United Kingdom in a combined program between the University of St. Andrews and the University of Manchester.



He completed his Emergency Medicine Residency as part of the inaugural class at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth.

Vithalani has a long-standing interest in EMS, trauma, resuscitation, research, and prehospital care, and underwent his EMS Fellowship in Fort Worth. He is also an emergency physician at John Peter Smith Hospital and Texas Health Resources Harris Methodist Fort Worth.



MedStar Mobile Healthcare is the trade name for the Metropolitan Area EMS Authority a governmental administrative agency established through the adoption of a uniform EMS ordinance and interlocal cooperative agreement among the cities of Fort Worth, Blue Mound, Burleson, Edgecliff Village, Forest Hill, Haltom City, Haslet, Lakeside, Lake Worth, River Oaks, Saginaw, Sansom Park, Westover Hills, Westworth Village and White Settlement.

— FWBP Staff