Local pharmacist opens membership-based pharmacy in north Fort Worth

FWBP Staff
🕐 2 min read
white and red labeled bottles
Photo by freestocks on Unsplash

A membership-based pharmacy, Synergy Scripts, has opened in north Fort Worth, with a focus on offering more affordable medicines.

“Many patients today are buying their prescriptions without pharmacy benefits,” Duong Nguyen said. “The out-of-pocket costs for common prescriptions are astronomical and I wanted to provide a better solution with our membership-based pharmacy plans. We are an independent pharmacy and one-on-one care will be a hallmark of our services.”

Nguyen is a graduate from Xavier School of Pharmacy. Previously, he worked 11 years at Walgreens.  His goal is to be a link between doctor and patient, explaining the medications they are taking and potential side effects.  In conjunction with DPC Health, his goal is to help build a pharmacist-to-doctor relationship so patients can trust that both parties are communicating efficiently to provide the best care.

A $5 monthly membership accesses a $5 formulary of a 30-day supply for commonly prescribed drugs, up to 75% savings on other medications. An upgrade to a $20 monthly membership includes free deliveries, 24/7 access to the pharmacist and other benefits.

Commonly prescribed drugs, including antibiotics and those for blood pressure, cholesterol, muscle relaxants, etc. are only $5 for a 30-day supply. Medications not in the formulary, such as migraines, sleep and weight loss, are discounted up to 75%. In addition, discounts on supplements, over-the-counter medications, medical supplies, vitamin and immune booster injections, and free flu shots are provided, depending on the level of membership. Synergy Scripts is located at 4561 Heritage Trace Parkway.

FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

