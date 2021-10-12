A membership-based pharmacy, Synergy Scripts, has opened in north Fort Worth, with a focus on offering more affordable medicines.

“Many patients today are buying their prescriptions without pharmacy benefits,” Duong Nguyen said. “The out-of-pocket costs for common prescriptions are astronomical and I wanted to provide a better solution with our membership-based pharmacy plans. We are an independent pharmacy and one-on-one care will be a hallmark of our services.”

Nguyen is a graduate from Xavier School of Pharmacy. Previously, he worked 11 years at Walgreens. His goal is to be a link between doctor and patient, explaining the medications they are taking and potential side effects. In conjunction with DPC Health, his goal is to help build a pharmacist-to-doctor relationship so patients can trust that both parties are communicating efficiently to provide the best care.

A $5 monthly membership accesses a $5 formulary of a 30-day supply for commonly prescribed drugs, up to 75% savings on other medications. An upgrade to a $20 monthly membership includes free deliveries, 24/7 access to the pharmacist and other benefits.

Commonly prescribed drugs, including antibiotics and those for blood pressure, cholesterol, muscle relaxants, etc. are only $5 for a 30-day supply. Medications not in the formulary, such as migraines, sleep and weight loss, are discounted up to 75%. In addition, discounts on supplements, over-the-counter medications, medical supplies, vitamin and immune booster injections, and free flu shots are provided, depending on the level of membership. Synergy Scripts is located at 4561 Heritage Trace Parkway.