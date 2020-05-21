Mercedes Bolen promoted to vice president at Hillwood

Mercedes Bolen has been promoted to vice president of External Affairs and Community Relations at Hillwood.

Mercedes Bolen

In her new position, Bolen will be responsible for managing the relationships between Hillwood and its numerous public partners and stakeholder organizations, in addition to overseeing strategic initiatives vital to the success of the organization such as workforce development and transportation programs.

“As previous director of the marketing and communications team, Mercedes has a long-standing track record of success and has been an integral part of our leadership team during the past decade,” said Mike Berry, president of Hillwood. “A strong leader and connector, Mercedes brings a wealth of experience to her new role and we are excited for her to further strengthen Hillwood’s ties to the community.”

Specifically developing and maintaining key community relationships pertaining to transit and workforce development, Bolen will work with municipalities and partner organizations such as Workforce Solutions, Independent School Districts, Trinity Metro, Denton County Transit Authority (DCTA), Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART), and Lyft, among others, to coordinate workplace transit programs and expand workforce development and training opportunities.

Bolen brings 15 years of prior local experience to her new role as she builds and maintains strong relationships, while also functioning as an internal advocate within Hillwood. Working within the multiple North Texas communities surrounding Hillwood developments, Bolen will collaborate with internal and external teams and with leadership to achieve results that benefit all stakeholders, including business owners, occupants, neighboring community members and educational institutions. Bolen will consult on corporate social responsibility and community relations initiatives.

Prior to joining Hillwood, Bolen spent five years as a public affairs manager in the energy industry. Bolen received her Master of Business Administration and Bachelor of Science degree from East Carolina University.

Hillwood is the developer of AllianceTexas, the 26,000-acre master-planned, mixed-use development in Fort Worth.