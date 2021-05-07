Metroport Chamber opens new 8,400SF building with co-working space

The Metroport Chamber hosted a grand-opening ceremony for its new 8,400-square-foot office building. The new building is located at 381 West Byron Nelson Blvd., Roanoke.

The new location offers co-working space, lease space and conference room availability for the Chamber’s membership in addition to offices for the Chamber staff. Building services are available exclusively to Chamber membership.

The member-focused building will serve as an incubator for entrepreneurs and small businesses to start, grow and build. In addition, mature businesses can utilize the flexibility of the space when needs arise for off-site or temporary workspace, offices or conference rooms. Members also will benefit from enhanced organic networking, working side by side with chamber members; access to chamber programs, workshops and social events; and onsite chamber staff.

The building offers two open workspace areas for co-working, seven fully furnished, two-person-capacity leasable offices, and three conference rooms with A/V equipment. The facility also features a SAMSUNG Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) air/heating system, which circulates continuous fresh air throughout the building. (www.metroportchamber.org/rent-or-lease)

Developer on the project is The Integrity Group, LLC with RGA Architects Inc. as the architect and G&A | McAdams Co. as the engineer. Project partners for the building include: City of Roanoke, FastSigns Alliance, G & A | McAdams Co., Integrity Group LLC, Integrity Land Title LLC, iOffice, JA Design Solutions, Kelly Hart & Hallman LLP, Pinnacle Bank, RGA Architects, Inc., and Samsung HVAC.