MetroTex Association of REALTORS moving closer to Tarrant County

By FWBP Staff

MetroTex logo courtesy

The MetroTex Association of REALTORS is moving a little closer to Tarrant County. The organization, that provides products and services to members and works in conjunction with the Texas Association of REALTORS and the National Association of REALTORS, has purchased a 10 acre development site off of Interstate 635 at 2101 Kinwest Parkway in Irving. The site will serve as the new home for MetroTex’s corporate headquarters currently located in Dallas.

In 2019 MetroTex completed an extensive analysis of updating costs at its current Dallas headquarters, versus relocation to a new facility, before making the decision to move. Additionally, a study of where MetroTex members were located was completed, which assisted in the decision for the new location.

“We’re extremely excited about the new location, which will provide a significant upgrade in benefits for both members and staff,” said 2020 MetroTex President Terry Tremaine. “The location is more centrally located and will provide convenient access to our 22,000 members and 50+ staff.”

Dave Castro, Sharon Morrison and Susan Arledge of ESRP represented the buyer, and seller John Hammond was represented by Jagdish Godhwani of Beam Real Estate LLC.

Homepage
