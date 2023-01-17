Military Appreciation Day: Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo to honor armed forces Jan. 30

The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo (FWSSR) will honor the men and women of America’s armed services on Military Appreciation Day, Monday, Jan. 30.

Free tickets to the Military Appreciation Day performance of the Stock Show’s PRORODEO Tournament will be available to active and retired service members and their immediate families courtesy of the Brumley family: Rebecca and Jon; and Lori and Jonny.

Highlighting the event will be a tribute to a contingent of World War II veterans as well as recognition of military personnel from the Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base. Military recruits will be sworn in during a special ceremony featuring a Medal of Honor recipient.

“This is an extremely important day at the Stock Show,” said FWSSR President and General Manager Brad Barnes. “Our freedoms are precious and the envy of the world. We are humbled to be able to honor these servicemen and women, and thank the Brumley family for so generously supporting those who have given so much.”

Military Appreciation Day tickets are provided on a first come, first served basis and are available at the Dickies Arena box office. Active duty and retired military must present a valid military I.D. Tickets are not guaranteed and cannot be reserved in advance or ordered online.