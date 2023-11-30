Camp Fire First Texas names Brian Miller president/CEO

Brian Miller has been named president and CEO of Camp Fire First Texas. Miller, who has been serving as interim president/CEO since early April 2023, will take over the position on a permanent basis on Friday (Dec. 1).

“Throughout the leadership transition, the board of directors faced the challenge of finding the right leader to both honor the legacy of Camp Fire First Texas and inspire our community to achieve a world where each child, no matter their background, will have the skills, confidence, and ambition to thrive,” Camp Fire board chair Lisa D. Mares said in a news release. “I fully trust that Brian Miller will make bold strides to build up our next generation of leaders by creating a clear vision that engages and inspires our community for many years to come.”

Miller’s appointment came after a presidential search led by an appointed committee comprised of five diverse Camp Fire board members who guided the recruitment and selection process in partnership with executive search consultant Charlotte Keany.

“I am thrilled and honored to assume the role of president/CEO at Camp Fire First Texas permanently, Miller said. “Having served as the interim president/CEO, I’ve witnessed firsthand the incredible impact our organization has on North Texas communities. Camp Fire is not just a provider of out-of-school time and outdoor learning programs; we are champions of growth and development, investing in the future of children and youth. Our commitment to workforce development for early childhood educators reflects our dedication to building a solid foundation for the leaders of tomorrow.”

Miller’s primary focus during his interim leadership was on enhancing financial governance through the implementation of updated procedures and the launch of monthly forecasting, the news release said. He also made efforts to improve the safety of participants and staff members by conducting safety procedure audits, providing staff training, updating policies and procedures, and improving infrastructure.

“I am excited about the possibilities, the potential, and the positive change we can bring to the lives of those we serve,” he said. “Camp Fire First Texas is not just a 109-year-old nonprofit organization; it’s a force for good, and I am honored to lead our dedicated team into a future filled with growth, innovation, and lasting community impact.”

Miller previously served as Camp Fire’s vice president of outdoor and facilities. He began overseeing the strategic direction and implementation of all programs at Camp El Tesoro in February 2018, and his role was later expanded to encompass facility oversight for the entire organization. His connection with Camp Fire started in 1993 when he began volunteering annually at El Tesoro de la Vida grief camp.

Prior to joining Camp Fire, Miller worked in the role of a clinical services supervisor at Centene, and advanced through a number of leadership and clinical roles over his 10 years at MHMR of Tarrant County. He holds a Master of Science degree in counseling psychology from Abilene Christian University and a Bachelor of Science from Texas Christian University. He is a Licensed Professional Counselor in the State of Texas.

Miller serves on the Granbury ISD Education Foundation board of directors and as the American Camp Association Texoma Winter Conference chair. He is a member of the American Camp Association and recently joined the Rotary Club of Fort Worth. Miller also volunteers for Operation Canyon Rising, an expedition for disabled veterans to hike the Grand Canyon from rim-to-rim to aid in their rehabilitation.

Miller and his wife, Alison, reside in Aledo where they are both avid Ironman triathletes who compete at the highest level.

Camp Fire First Texas invests in North Texas communities by providing out-of-school time and outdoor learning programs for children and youth while also offering workforce development programs for the educators who care for them.

Information for this article was provided by Camp Fire First Texas.