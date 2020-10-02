76.2 F
Friday, October 2, 2020
M&M sells apartment building, River Oaks Shopping Center

Marcus & Millichap arranges the sale of a 23,380-square foot retail property

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI) has sold River Oaks Shopping Center, a 23,380-square foot retail property at  4847 River Oaks Blvd. The property is a 100% occupied, and anchored by Dollar Tree and La Michoacana grocery chain.

Philip Levy, Senior Managing Director Investments in Marcus & Millichap’s Dallas office and Chris Gainey, First Vice President Investments in Marcus & Millichap’s Fort Worth office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a developer.  The buyer, a limited liability company, was also secured and represented by Levy and Gainey.

200-unit apartment building sells in Fort Worth

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI) has sold Aero, a 200-unit apartment property in Fort Worth. Al Silva, Senior Managing Director Investments in the Fort Worth office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a California-based private investment company. The buyer was a private out of state family office, and was also secured by Silva. Aero is located at 8300 Calmont Ave. The buyers plan to make interior improvements to make Aero a more attractive place to live for area residents.

