Moon named Regional Transportation Council secretary

Published on June 23, 2021

District 4 Councilmember Cary Moon was named secretary of the Regional Transportation Council (RTC), the 44-member transportation policymaking body for the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Dallas County Commissioner Theresa Daniel will chair the RTC for the next year. She assumes leadership of the RTC from Johnson County Judge Roger Harmon, who chaired the RTC through much of the COVID-19 pandemic, leading the RTC through challenges that have significantly impacted the region’s economic activity and transportation system. He also steered the RTC through the 87th Texas Legislature.

Collin County Commissioner Duncan Webb is the new vice chair.

As the transportation policymaking body for the 12-county Dallas-Fort Worth area, the RTC oversees transportation planning for the fourth-largest metropolitan area in the country, which has a population of more than 7.5 million people. The RTC guides the development of roadway, rail and bicycle-pedestrian plans and programs; allocates transportation funds; and recommends projects to the Texas Transportation Commission for other programs.

The RTC also ensures transportation services are coordinated throughout the region and that the metropolitan area complies with air quality regulations. Dallas-Fort Worth is currently in nonattainment for ozone and is working toward meeting federal standards.

The new officers will serve in their positions through June 2022, helping the RTC chart a course toward recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The RTC has historically embraced innovation to meet the transportation needs of the growing region. That has continued during the pandemic, with projects such as the Dallas-Fort Worth High-Speed Transportation Connections Study. The project is currently examining high-speed options between Dallas and Fort Worth, including Arlington. The study is currently in its final stages before the federal environmental documentation process begins. The technology selected will offer a connection to other planned high-speed transportation systems.

The innovative approach of the RTC helps the policymaking body make decisions that enhance the quality of life of people throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area and provide transportation for people throughout the region.

Photo: Councilmember Cary Moon

