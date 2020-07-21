82.5 F
More screen time causing concern

By FWBP Staff
FWBP Staff

You might not know that there is a Dry Eye Awareness Month. But Alcon does, and it has released a survey about dry eyes and screens in recognition of this much-anticipated event.
The survey found that Americans are spending more time on screens because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and of those who do, nearly half have experienced their eyes feeling dry as a result.
The survey was conducted by research firm Ipsos among 1,005 nationally representative U.S. adults.


Key finding include:
– Nearly 80% of Americans reported their screen time increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.
– Three out of five (60%) of those who have increased their screen time are concerned about the impact that increased screen time will have on their eyes.
– Among those with increased screen time, nearly half (45%) reported their eyes feel dry as a result of it.


Alcon, as you probably know, makes and sell eye care products, including one that interestingly enough addresses the problems found by the survey and reported in a company news release.
“Over 30 million people in the U.S. suffer from dry eye, and this survey shows us that increased screen time is associated with symptoms of eye dryness,” said Sergio Duplan, president of Alcon North America.

“We know many people are looking for over-the-counter products to provide relief for their dry eye symptoms and Alcon is proud to add SYSTANE HYDRATION as the newest option in our SYSTANE family of eye drops,” Duplan said.
SYSTANE HYDRATION Preservative-Free (PF) lubricant eye drops, the latest product in the SYSTANE family of drops, is now available nationwide. Alcon said,
It delivers a new option for dry eye sufferers who may be using drops with increased frequency as screen time increases for many Americans who are spending more time at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.


SYSTANE HYDRATION with HydroBoost technology provides extra moisture and long-lasting dry eye relief for those with sensitive, dry eyes, and especially those who use drops more than four times a day. SYSTANE HYDRATION is for use as a protectant against further irritation or to relieve dryness to the eye, the company said in a news release.
– FWBP Staff

